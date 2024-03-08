Keetmanshoop man appears in court for allegedly raping wife

A 37-year-old man accused of raping his pregnant wife was remanded in custody following his appearance in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The accused made his first appearance before Magistrate Uchen Konjore, who postponed the case to 11 March 2024 to allow for further police investigations. The accused indicated that he would defend himself in court and pleaded guilty to all three charges of rape read with the Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003. However, during cross-examination, he asserted that the sexual intercourse was consensual and denied the use of force as alleged by the State. The magistrate however said the court is not satisfied with the accused's plea and amended it to not guilty on all counts in accordance with Section 113 of Act 51 of 1977, which pertains to the amendment of charges during a trial. State representative, Gift Kambinda informed the court that the State opposes bail because police investigations are at an early stage and because the accused knows the complainan t and State witness, who is his wife. The accused was remanded in custody at the Keetmanshoop police holding cells until his next court appearance. According to a Namibian Police Force crime report, the man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 37-year-old wife. The accusations include strangling her until she became weak, binding her hands with an electrical cable, and engaging in sexual intercourse with her without her consent and under coercive circumstances. He allegedly asserted ownership of her body and questioned her attempts to prevent him from fulfilling his desires. 'It is alleged that the suspect returned home intoxicated, displaying anger and aggression towards his wife. He allegedly threatened her with two knives to prevent her escape, as she often does when he becomes angry,' the police report said. Source: Namibia Press Agency