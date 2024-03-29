Kenya And UAE Sign MOU On ICT Investment Cooperation

Kenya has signed a Memorandum Understanding (MOU) with the United Arab Emirates on a comprehensive framework for investment co-operation in digitalization and technology.

The MOU was signed by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo, and the Minister for Investment of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi in Abu Dhabi.

Under the MOU that will be valid for five years, with provision for renewal, Kenya and United Arab Emirates commited to foster closer ties, while exploring Information Communication Technology (ICT) investment partnerships and advancing digital infrastructure projects.

Kenya’s digital economy has witnessed rapid expansion, propelled by a robust ICT sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CS Owalo said that the partnership between the two nations is a game-changer that will pave way for significant ICT investments in Kenya’s data centre infrastructure besides creating new job opportunities and empowering Kenyan citize

ns with the latest digital tools.

‘The signing of this MOU lays the foundation for the development of state-of-the-art data centres, with the potential to significantly enhance Kenya’s digital infrastructure capacity and resilience,’ said Owalo.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Owalo added that the co-operation between the two countries will extend to the field of Artificial Intelligence and large Language Models.

The CS at the same time noted that the data centres, which are capable of serving millions of users, are fundamental to shaping Kenya’s digital future.

Owalo said the MOU is in line with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda which has prioritized the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy, with a specific focus on equipping the youth with digital skills for digitally-enabled jobs and digital entrepreneurship.

In his remarks Minister Alsuwaidi, observed that a closer partnership between the two nations will create numerous opportunities in various fields thereby str

engthening and advancing their economies.

‘Through targeted investments in digital infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence, this Investment Memorandum is set to accelerate the development of a sector that has the potential to become a growth driver for other industries,’ he stated.

Alsuwaidi added that the investment will also set out a vision for the future which will be defined by prosperity and progress.

The CS further noted that in the spirit of mutual growth and shared prosperity, the MOU will be a stepping stone towards a brighter, more connected and digitally-empowered future for both the two countries.

‘It embodies our collective aspiration to bridge the digital divide, accelerate technological innovation and pave the way for a thriving digital economy that benefits the entire African continent and beyond,’ emphasized Owalo.

The Kenyan delegation led by CS Owalo, included the Principal Secretary, State Department for ICT and Digital Economy Eng. John Tanui, Mr. Cosmas Kimutai Sigei, Charge d’A

ffaires, Kenya Embassy, Abu Dhabi, Annette Kerubo Nyakora Senior State Counsel, State Department for ICT and Digital Economy and Lawrence Lelei, Trade Attaché, Kenya Embassy, Abu Dhabi.

The UAE delegation included Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Under Secretary Ministry of Investments, Abdalla Alobeidli, Director of Investment Policy and Legislation and Mrs. Farha Al Shamsi, Director of Communication Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Source: Kenya News Agency