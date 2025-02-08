Hot News :

Over 18,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home in January

China’s Lin Triumphs in Short Track Men’s 500m Amid Thrills at Asian Winter Games

Skier Li Secures Historic 100th Asian Winter Games Gold for China

Kenya’s Forex Reserves Hit New High on Stronger Shilling, High Inflows

Xi Orders Immediate Rescue Efforts After Landslide in Sichuan

Xi Jinping Urges Jilin Province to Advance the Revitalization of Northeast China

Search
Close this search box.

Kenya’s Forex Reserves Hit New High on Stronger Shilling, High Inflows

Share This Article:


Nairobi: Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves increased by 324 million U.S. dollars this week, surpassing 9.2 billion dollars, amid a rise in inflows from exports and a stronger shilling, the Central Bank said in an update released Friday evening. The apex bank said that the reserves stood at 9.22 billion dollars on Feb. 6, covering 4.7 months of imports, an increase from 8.88 billion dollars the previous week.



According to Namibia Press Agency, this week’s surge marks the third consecutive increase, with reserves at 8.65 billion dollars on Jan. 23, the apex bank said. The bank further noted that inflows from goods exports, tourism, and diaspora remittances have been rising, particularly increasing by 15.4 percent, 14.6 percent, and 18 percent, respectively, in 2024.



This surge, along with disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has contributed to the buildup of foreign exchange reserves, according to Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge. “The foreign exchange reserves continue to provide adequate cover and a buffer against any short-term shocks in the foreign exchange market,” Thugge said during a Monetary Policy Committee briefing on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the shilling has remained stable against the U.S. dollar, exchanging at 129.2 this week, an indication that it does not require the central bank’s intervention.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.