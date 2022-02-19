Khomas learners dominate top 20 of Grade 11 NSSCO level

The Khomas Region dominated the top 20 performers in the Grade 11 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) level for the 2021 examination year.

At a media conference in Windhoek on Friday, the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, announced the provisional results for the Grade 11 NSSCO level results for both full-time and part-time candidates.

She stated that learners from Khomas outperformed all other regions, with 12 of the top 20 performers hailing from its schools, followed by Erongo with four spots, Kavango East with two, Oshikoto with one, and Hardap with one.

Enobong Akpabio of Rev Juuso Shikongo Senior Secondary in the Oshikoto Region was named as the overall top performer for the 2021 academic year, followed by Hendrik Smit of Walvis Bay Private School in the Erongo Region in second place, and Mia van Wyk of the same school in third place.

Taro Samuelson of Windhoek Gymnasium in Khomas is fourth, followed by Max Feilmeier of Delta SS in the Khomas Region.

Mione Garbers of Windhoek Gymnasium is sixth, and Aneska Volker of the same school is seventh.

Chris Fourie of Walvis Bay Private School is ranked eighth, Rhosta Lyatumba of Jan Mohr is ninth, and Lize-Mari Harmse of Windhoek Gymnasium is tenth.

Simon Velishavo of Rukonga Vision School in the Kavango East Region is 11th, followed by Ivan du Plooy of Windhoek Gymnasium.

Al-Zarrio Beukes of Dr Lemmer in the Hardap Region is ranked 13th, and Di Christa Mahoro of Delta SS in the Khomas Region is ranked 14th.

Magano Amakali of Windhoek High School and Max Begamedi of Rukongo are 15th and 16th respectively.

Altus Burger and Engela Genis, both of Windhoek High School are in the 17th and 18th spots.

Karli Rudolph of Walvis Bay Private School and Nelmari Dauth of Windhoek High School round out the last two top places in 19th and 20th.

“The fight for high-quality teaching and learning must continue. Let us all step up our game and work hard to effectively implement the curriculum,” Nghipondoka implored.

A total of 46 977 candidates wrote the exams.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency