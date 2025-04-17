

Moscow: Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces has reportedly eliminated over 350 Ukrainian soldiers in recent battles, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The statement from the ministry detailed the losses, indicating that in addition to the soldiers, Ukraine lost an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, and a French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery system.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement also highlighted significant losses inflicted by other Russian military groups. The Zapad (West) group reported eliminating up to 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug (South) group claimed to have eliminated up to 310 Ukrainian soldiers. These figures underscore the ongoing intensity of the conflict between the two nations.

