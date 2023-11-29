King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center Honors Two Decades of Heartfelt Employee Commitment

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center takes great pride in recognizing the exceptional dedication of its diverse workforce, with each member contributing two decades to the noble mission of patient care. His Excellency, CEO Dr. Majid Al-Fayad, personally paid tribute to these trailblazing individuals at the forty-fourth edition of the Pioneers Honoring Ceremony, held in both Jeddah and Riyadh on November 20th and 22nd, respectively.

In conveying appreciation for the unwavering commitment to healthcare, the hospital commemorated the meaningful moments dedicated to enhancing the overall patient experience. The culmination of these efforts has woven a rich tapestry of experience and skills, forming the foundation for the esteemed status King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center holds today.

Central to this success is the unwavering commitment to employee development and the cultivation of a robust organizational culture. The hospital places special emphasis on its human capital, acknowledging their pivotal role in achieving its global prominence. This commitment is evident through the implementation of quality programs and services aimed at enhancing the work environment and employee productivity.

The success of these initiatives is reflected in an internal survey, where 78% of participants recommend the work environment, and 81% express satisfaction with the services provided by the hospital. King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s dedication to its staff is further exemplified by the establishment of a social club for employees several years ago. This initiative fosters a positive work environment, promoting social interaction, personal growth, and community participation, ensuring that individuals feel valued, connected, and supported.

Highlighting the hospital’s commitment to continuous personal and professional development, KFSH&RC regularly organizes workshops, seminars, and dialogue sessions covering various topics such as leadership, time management, stress management, financial well-being, and career advancement. These educational opportunities aim to contribute to the potential growth of employees within the organization.

Through these initiatives, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center aspires to create an enticing work environment that attracts top-tier healthcare professionals worldwide. This commitment aligns with its strategic goals, supporting its nearly five-decade journey to be a global leader in providing specialized healthcare through research and innovation.

Contact information:

kfshrc@mcsaatchi.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 9653cc92-53bc-4f7c-931c- ae2f0dee72bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ d0c5a150-18e9-4c19-903b- b58b1f6b1842

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8986869