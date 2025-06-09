Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Kunene: Kunene Nampol has closed the gap on current Kunene Regional Second Division Football League leaders Khaibasen following double victories in Khorixas over the weekend. The Kunene-based team travelled to Kunene South in search of maximum points to strengthen their title challenge, and along the way secured back-to-back wins over the defending league champions Robber Chanties and Grootberg United on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Robber Chanties opened the scoring early on with a penalty in the first half, but Kunene Nampol responded with two goals in the space of 15 minutes to seal the win at a fully packed Herbert Conradie Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Nampol went on to defeat Grootberg United 2-1 on Sunday, moving just one point behind Khaibasen, who are on 42 points.





Khaibasen, who came close to winning the league last season, are also determined to claim the title. The Outjo-based outfit stunned Okarindi Komutati at Opuwo’s Newman Katuta Stadium on Sunday with a 2-1 triumph to boost their title hopes. They, however, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a rejuvenated Epupa Zebra Stars on Saturday.





With four matches remaining before the 2024/2025 season concludes, the title race is set to go down to the wire, with the top five teams still in contention for the title and a promotional play-off berth to the North West Stream First Division for next season.





Robber Chanties remain in the title race, and their 3-0 victory over Golden Wolves on Saturday ensured they stayed third on the standings with 37 points. In fourth place, Okarindi Komutati demolished Young Eagles 7-1 at Opuwo to take their goal tally to 40, while keeping within touching distance of the title with 35 points.





Green Dangers failed to capitalise on their opportunities to keep pace with the top teams. They remain in fifth position with 31 points following a disappointing 2-0 loss to !Ugab on Sunday and a goalless draw with Sixty Eleven on the same day.





The resilient Epupa Zebra Stars, who had been struggling and found themselves deep in the relegation zone at the start of the season, appear to have turned their fortunes around. Zebra Stars collected six points in Opuwo, defeating both Young Eagles (1-0) and Khaibasen (1-0).





Other weekend results saw !Ugab defeating Etosha United 2-1 on Saturday, while Sixty Eleven defeated Etosha United 2-0 on Sunday.

