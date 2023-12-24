Laboratory council plans to double admission quota in 48 universities

  • December 25, 2023
Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), said the council has approved plans and modalities to double admission quota of 48 universities offering Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS). Erhabor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that the measure was necessary because there are no enough scientists in the country, considering its huge population. He said that the council would also double admission in 131 Colleges of Health Technology (CHT) offering Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) programmes with commensurate improvement in their capacity to provide quality training. He added that 'with these, we will have more medical laboratory scientists and medical laboratory technicians to cater for the needs of our ever-increasing population.' According to him, MLSCN will continue to support re-certification training for foreign graduates of medical laboratory science from universities approved by the Ministry of Education. 'The council has also assessed, evaluated and registered 1,384 foreign graduates of Medical Laboratory Science, in pursuit of Section 4f of the council's Act,' he added.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

