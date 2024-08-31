Lagos govt tasks corps members on networking



Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged newly inducted members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to take advantage of the orientation programmes to boost their networking.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 Batch B, Stream 2 of the NYSC members at the orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, noted that the scheme was to foster unity among youths from different background, culture, tribe and religion.

The governor further said that the scheme was to enable the youth learn ways to co-exist, expand experiences and become better citizens.

According to him, this phase marks the beginning of a historic journey in the service of their fatherland.

‘I encourage you to develop your networking and learn how to cohabit.

‘Make use of this orientation exercise to network, make new friends and build relationships that will be valuable throughout your life.

‘Also, du

ring your time in camp, you will have access to various mentorship and entrepreneurial programmes under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) initiative.

‘Engage fully in these trainings, as they are designed to help you achieve self-sufficiency and financial independence during and after your service year.

‘Commit wholeheartedly to laying a solid foundation by participating in all camp activities,’ Sanwo-Olu advised.

Earlier, the Lagos NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, said that 4,164 corps members, comprising 1,434 male and 2,730 female, deployed to the state had been registered and accommodated.

Baderinwa said that the orientation course content had recently been reviewed to reflect present realities, to inculcate a sense of patriotism in all participants.

She said that the course was reviewed to deliberately instill corps members to uphold national values, be morally upright and mobile conveyors of national development, wherever they serve.

‘Your call to join the vangu

ard in the service of the fatherland is a necessary engagement to register your quota as contributors to the stability of the Nigerian state, which is the greatest act of patriotism.

‘Therefore, now is the time your services are needed intensely, avail yourselves of the education and opportunities provided by this programme to be the best the nation requires of you.

‘Defy tribal animosities, and work for the unity of the nation in this trying times. Be your brother’s keeper, synergise and work as a team while in camp, and cultivate friendships that will outlast your time in national service,’ Baderinwa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance by the corps members in the batch was administered by Justice Kudirat Jose, representative of the Chief Justice of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba.

The event doubled with the state recognition award to two outstanding corps members in 2023 Batch C, Stream 2, for their individual contributions to the community during their service year.

Obinna

Ugwuozor and Amarachi Ogbugo were rewarded with a cheque of N500,000 each by the Lagos state government, and certificate of honour by NYSC.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria