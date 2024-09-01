Arewa Forum lauds CDS’ peace, security initiatives By Ezra Musa



The Arewa Concerned Citizens Forum (ACCF), has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for the efforts to strengthen peace and security in the country.

The forum gave the commendation in a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the co-founders of the forum, Alhaji Bello Abubakar and Dr Victor Bobai.

Other signataries are the forum’s Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Kolo, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Mr Moses Enenche and a member, Hajiya Amina Funtua.

According to the statement, the forum partially expressed its unwavering support to the CDS’s recent visit to Niger.

Musa had on Aug. 28, visited Niger and was received by the country’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mousa Barmo, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Musa discussed regional security issues with his Nigerien counterpart, particularly the ongoing threats posed by terrorist groups operating in the Sahel region.

The forum described the visit

as a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

It added that the visit would specifically strengthen the two countries’ collaboration in the area of peace and security.

The statement further said that Gen. Musa’s initiative demonstrated his commitment to regional stability and his understanding of the interconnectedness of the nation’s security challenges.

It said: ‘By reassuring our neighbours of our partnership and cooperation, he has taken a giant step towards combating the menace of Boko Haram, terrorists, and bandits that plague our region.

‘We, therefore, urge our Northern elites to recognise the sincerity and patriotism behind General Musa’s efforts.

‘He is not a politician, but a dedicated military leader, who seeks to protect our nation and its people.

‘Let us join hands and support him in this noble endeavour. For together, we can achieve greater benefits and restore peace to our region.

‘We call on our Hausa and Fulani friends in Northern Nigeria and

in Niger Republic, to rally behind General Musa and provide him with the necessary support.

‘Peace is achievable, and with our collective efforts, we can make it a reality.’

Source: News Agency of Nigeria