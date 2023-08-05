Lagos LGs sensitise nursing mothers on exclusive breastfeeding

As part of activities to mark the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week, some Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos have sensitised women on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 World Breastfeeding week, with theme: “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents”, is to enlighten nursing mothers on the importance of breastfeeding to babies and their health.

The Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, District 5, flagged-off a sensitisation programme for nursing mothers to commemorate the World Breastfeeding week 2023.

Alhaja Folashade Yisa, Wife of the Council Chairman, who was also the chairperson of the programme, encouraged mothers to breastfeed babies at least six months straight without water.

Yisa advised nursing mothers to take care of their personal health as “whatever you take in also goes on to the baby”.

She urged the women not to allow breastfeeding hinder them from performing their duties as wife in the house.

“We urge you the mothers to breastfeed your babies exclusively and pay proper attention to their hygiene internally and externally,” she said.

Also, the Isolo LCDA in Lagos, joining the world to commemorate the year breastfeeding week, organised a health talk and workshop to advocate proper and exclusive breastfeeding.

Mrs Olajumoke Olasoju, Wife of the Council’s Chairman, who played host to hundreds of nursing mothers encouraged them on adherence to breastfeeding guidelines and its exclusive practice for the recommended period.

Olasoju, speaking on the theme “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making A Difference For Nursing Parents” called for support and encouragement for breastfeeding mothers especially at workplace.

“I salute every nursing mother here for the deliberate effort we are investing into nurturing our babies.

“Breastfeeding provides essential nutrients, protection against disease and also provides emotional and cognitive development for infants and that underscores it is important in the life of our babies.

“It’s important that we encourage exclusive and proper breastfeeding to raise healthy, bright and promising children like ourselves.

“As nursing mothers, we have to remain deliberate about this act and not allow any environmental barriers like we might have in our workplace discourage us,” she said.

According to her, breastfeeding is not only beneficial to babies but also to mothers and our society at large.

The council first lady added that breastfeeding has long-term benefits for individuals and society leading to healthier populations and reduced health conditions.

She called on stakeholders in the private sector and community to take a cue from government by creating support systems and consideration for nursing mothers in order to promote breastfeeding.

Olasoju said that nursing mothers needed to be supported.

“As you can see, government has shown commitment to this in many ways.

“I will call on other stakeholders to take a cue from government. Husbands should be a support system to their wives more during nursing also, the community should create a supportive environment,” she said.

Mrs Abisodun Odusina-Adeoye, the Councilor Representing Ishagatedo/Ire-Akari in Isolo, said exclusive breastfeeding for over six months helped her children’s growth.

According to Odusina-Adeoye, exclusive breastfeeding boosts immune system and she encouraged nursing mothers to embrace the act reiterating that the benefits inherent were countless.

Dr Shola Tanimowo, the Medical Officer of Health, Isolo LCDA, also said that breastfeeding enhances the bond between the mother and child.

Tanimowo said it helped to create oxytocin, and prevent heart attack for the mother as well as cancers.

He added that breastfeeding also helped develop strong bones.

Mrs Bose Aroyehun, a Nurse in Isolo PHC, encouraged the mothers to ensure they ate a balanced diet.

She enlightened the nursing mothers on the right ways to breastfeed a baby, urging them to “bring their babies to the breast and not the other way round.”

According to her, positioning is important during breastfeeding.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria