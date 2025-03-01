Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell

Hot News :

Landslide Claims Six Lives in Southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan

Uruzgan: A landslide killed at least six people, including women and children, in southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, a local official reported. The disaster occurred late on Friday after heavy rain and snowfall in the Sarmory area of the province’s Gizab district, said Zamir Ahmad, provincial director of culture and information.



According to Namibia Press Agency, earlier in the week, four people lost their lives and three others were wounded after the roof of their house collapsed in Uruzgan’s neighboring Kandahar province on Tuesday. These incidents are part of a series of weather-related tragedies that have struck Afghanistan recently.



At least 36 people have died and 40 others were injured in rain-related incidents throughout Afghanistan, Spokesman for the national disaster authority Mullah Janan Saeq said Wednesday. In the last couple of days, heavy rains, snow, and flash floods have impacted most parts of the poverty-stricken country.

