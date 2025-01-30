Laos Hosts Annual Elephant Festival to Promote Conservation



Xayaboury: The annual Elephant Festival is set to take place in the northern Lao province of Xayaboury from February 18 to 24. The event will showcase 50 elephants in an impressive display aimed at drawing large crowds and supporting efforts to conserve these magnificent animals.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the festival is dedicated to preserving Laos’ dwindling elephant population, which is facing the threat of extinction. The event seeks to garner support for elephant conservation while ensuring their cultural significance remains intact.





Each year, the festival draws significant attention to Xayaboury, where visitors have the opportunity to observe the elephants, expertly guided by their mahouts. This year’s festival will feature 50 elephants, symbolizing the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.





The festival will commence with a mini-marathon and offer elephant rides, followed by cultural performances. A street market will also be available, featuring a wide range of products from Laos and other regions.

