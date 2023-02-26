Late Night Voting in Nigeria Hours After Polls Officially Close

ABUJA — Polls officially closed for the presidential election in Nigeria, Africa's most populated country, Saturday afternoon. But in some polling centers, voters are still trying to cast their ballots. The Independent National Electoral Commission has said the delay was caused by logistics issues and concerns of insecurity.

Hundreds of voters are still in line to cast their ballots several hours after voting officially ended.

Some of them say they had been waiting in queue since 5 a.m., more than three hours before the polls opened.

Frustration was getting to many.

"I'll sleep here, and I'm ready to sleep until tomorrow. I'm not longer in a hurry. Anytime they're ready, we will be ready, too. I have mattress and my pillow; everything is here already," said this voter.

The Independent National Electoral Commission briefed journalists Saturday afternoon and said the delay has been caused by setbacks in deployment of staff and election materials to those areas, as well as security threats.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said early Saturday that the commission was warned of an attack by bandits in Shiroro local government area of central Niger state and delayed opening the polls there.

Yakubu also said the INEC has received reports of election disruptions — including the theft of voting machines — and violence across many states, including Lagos, Anambra, Katsina, Imo, Delta, Abia, Kebbi and Bayelsa.

Yakubu said security officers responded and retrieved some of the stolen Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) and restored calm to these places.

"In Oshimiri local government area of Delta state, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process. Similarly, in Katsina state, thugs attacked one of our voting locations and snatched six BVAS machines. But again, we're able to recover and use the spare BVAS machines," said Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman.

The Oshimiri machines were not recovered.

Out of 18 candidates in the race for presidency, three stand a realistic chance.

Across thousands of polling units where voting has been concluded, many praise the INEC for introducing the BVAS technology for the first time in a major national election.

"I've casted my vote and honestly INEC has done a good job, we're not scared of anything. Whoever is verified is inside the system, it's not a manual stuff. Our names are there, informations are there,"said Emeka Okafor who had just voted.

Many here say they will remain in line until they cast their ballot, however long that may take.

Source: Voice of America