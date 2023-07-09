Lawmaker donates vehicles, cash to constituents in Sokoto

Alhaji Nasiru Shehu-Bodinga, a member of the House of Representatives (APC-Sokoto), representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni /Tureta Federal Constituency, has donated vehicles, motorcycles and cash gifts to his constituents.

The items were presented to the beneficiaries in the presence of party officials and loyalists in Bodinga town, headquarters of Bodinga Local Government on Saturday .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had attracted thousands of party stalwarts and well wishers from across the state.

The items distributed included 43 motorcycles to the leaders and members of the party in the three local governments.

In the same vein, a vehicle was given to each of the Chairmen of APC in the three local governments, as well as a vehicle to the women leader in Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Similarly, N500,000 was doled out to each of the women leaders in the three local governments, among others.

“The event is to thank my constituents for reposing tremendous confidence by electing me.

“I promise never to fail you, my constituents, my party and its leadership in the state.

“I also promise to provide quality representation, with a view to attracting colossal development to my constituency, Sokoto State and Nigeria in general,”he said

Speaking at the event, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State described the gesture by Shehu-Bodinga as unparalleled and worthy of emulation.

He, therefore, challenged other National and State Assembly members to follow suit, with a view to further alleviating the suffering of the people.

Aliyu reiterated his unwavering commitment to religiously implement his nine-point agenda unveiled during his campaigns.

The governor vowed that his administration would continue to reel out a myriad of plausible programmes and policies to provide the direly needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

According to him, his administration remains resolute in fulfilling all his campaign promises,saying: “I know all these promises and we have already swung into action to redeem them.”

Speaking at the event, the Guest of Honour and leader of the party in the State, Sen. Aliyu Wammako, lauded the bold move by the lawmaker just a few days after assuming duty.

Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District on the platform of APC urged other lawmakers to also assist the less privileged members of the society.

He said: “We should all do more to assist the masses to ameliorate their suffering as this is the essence of democracy and being in leadership positions.

“We all have to do this passionately as the people are in dire need of help.”

The Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi, also commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

Dingyadi said that it would go along way in alleviating the travails of the beneficiaries, urging other elected and appointed officials to emulate him.

A cross section of the beneficiaries commended Shehu-Bodinga for the gesture and urged other lawmakers to emulate him.

Other speakers at the event included the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala-Bodinga and the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, among others.

They all lauded the lawmker for coming to the aid of his constituents.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria