Lawmakers, others laud Tinubu on DTAC DG’s appointment

Serving and erstwhile lawmakers at the Federal and state levels have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr. Yusuf Yakub as the new Director-General of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

This is contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Nkem Anyata-Lafia, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

It stated that the lawmakers described the President as a leader who understood talents and knew how to deploy these talents to areas of greatest need.

It said that leading the team of enthusiastic well-wishers for the appointment of the new D-G in Abuja, was the Chairman, House Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Hon. Kwamoti Laori.

“Laori, a former Deputy Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and currently represents Demsa/Numan/Lamurde at the Green Chamber in Abuja said the appointment was well deserved.

“Yakub as a seasoned administrator and legislator per excellence, you doubtless possess the requisite experience and knowledge to deliver the needed transformation in DTAC.

“He prayed God to grant Yakub the wisdom to be effective in his new role,” it stated.

It also quoted Aliyu Boya, Chairman, House Committee on Federal Colleges of Education, in a letter of felicitations as expressing optimism that the director-general would continue the good work he was known for and inspire those around him.

“I am not surprised by your appointment to this position, knowing your pedigree, your unwavering commitment to public service, leadership, integrity and vision, which have earned you this appointment.

“I am always impressed by the passion and energy that you bring to your work,” it stated.

According to him, in a similar development, a group led by the former Federal lawmaker who represented Mubi North/Mubi South/ Maiha in the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Ja’afar Magaji, commended Tinubu for the appointment.

“Magaji lauded the selfless service to humanity of the former Adamawa-born Rep and prayed for his success at the Agency.

“Others were, Hon. Abdullahi Speaker, Hon. Rufa’i Gombi, a former Member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and Comrade Adamu Barama, Senor Special Assistant on Political and Legislative Matters to Magaji,” he said.

