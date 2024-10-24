Lifeline/ChildLine empowers young parents in positive parenting



MARIENTAL: Community facilitators of Lifeline / ChildLine conducted a five – session course on positive parenting over a period of two weeks . Young parents from the Mariental community graduated from the programme , receiving certificates for their participation . The training took place at the Lutheran church in Aimablaagte at Mariental . The training serves to address urgent issues in local communities , especially in areas where young parents face challenges related to alcohol misuse and gender – based violence . Nampa spoke to 34 – year – old Lina Martin , a senior community facilitator responsible to conduct programmes for LifeLine / Childline in the Hardap Region . Martin highlighted the importance of providing information and equipping parents with skills to break the cycle of violence against children and promote positive discipline for their children . ‘ I am from Kalkrand , where we ‘ ve seen the damage of gender – based violence . It inspired me to empower our communities and teach young parents o

n how to manage anger issues and how to discipline their children without harming them ,’ said Martin . Martin added that this is their first group session in which they focus on training community members on positive training . One of the participants , Johannes Mushendo , a 38 – year – old father of five , expressed his desire to join this programme . ‘ I feel I have fallen short as a parent . I wanted to learn how to play a more important role in my children ‘ s lives , that ‘ s why I took part in this training ,’ Mushendo shared . Stella Monde , a 34 – year – old mother of three , also shared with Nampa on how she benefited from the training . ‘ This course taught me how to communicate with my children effectively and discipline them with love rather than frustration ,’ Monde shared . According to Martin , LifeLine / ChildLine has four community facilitators in the Khomas Region , two in || Kharas and four in Hardap . Martin and her co – facilitator are currently focusing on community programmes only in M

ariental for now . They are on a mission to recruit the next 15 to 25 young parents for the next group session , which will take place on Monday at the same venue in Mariental .

Source: The Namibia News Agency