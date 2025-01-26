Lin, York Named CBA Players of the Week



Tianjin: Tianjin Pioneers point guard Lin Ting-chien and Zhejiang Golden Bulls point guard Gabriel York have been named Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Players of the Week. Lin averaged 28.3 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and 1.7 steals in 40 minutes of action per game over the past week, where he also nailed 4.3 three-pointers on average.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Lin, the 25-year-old guard, demonstrated his consistency in offensive output by scoring 27, 31, and 27 points respectively in the past three matches. His performance has been instrumental in his recognition as Player of the Week.





York played a significant role in helping Zhejiang secure two victories out of three matches this week. He contributed an average of 28 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in 40 minutes of playing time. York also showcased his shooting prowess by drilling 5.7 three-pointers per game with a shooting percentage of 48.6%, while maintaining a perfect shooting percentage on free throws in crucial moments.





In Zhejiang’s 101-88 victory over the defending champions Liaoning Flying Leopards on January 19, York shot 8 of 13 from 3-point range to score 31 points, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

