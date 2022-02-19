Local authorities should recommit themselves: Noa

Lack of adherence to principles of good governance, non-compliance with policies and laws and political squabbles will sink management and service delivery unless the leaders of local authorities recommit themselves.

This was said by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Paulus Noa during a meeting held to discuss the promotion of anti-corruption practices in local authorities and regional councils in Namibia at Swakopmund on Thursday.

Noa said residents are the immediate victims of these activities, adding that they elect their political representatives in the local and regional authorities with the expectation that the elected leaders will improve on development and basic services rendered to them.

“Residents are not only disappointed, but also discouraged from participating in further local elections because of lack of transparency and accountability in the management of local authority affairs, allegations of corruption in awarding of tenders and suspension of officials for political reasons, among others,” he said.

Noa noted that it appears as if for some elected leaders, their political interests come before the interests of residents. The ACC receives reports of administrative irregularities, mismanagement, maladministration and corruption on these leaders.

“In some instances, allegations are that appointments are politically bulldozed through by councillors though officials do not meet the prescribed academic requirements and worse is when disciplinary hearings are not held timeously to give them the opportunity to state their side of the story.”

Noa said globally, corruption is among the challenges which, if not effectively dealt with, may cause economic decline, high unemployment and political mistrust, emphasising that Namibia is no exception and must therefore make deliberate efforts to curb corruption.

He said Cabinet approved the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2025, which is one of the national tools to foster collaboration amongst all stakeholders to contribute to the anticorruption fight. Regional and local authorities are crucial to the implementation of this strategy, Noa said.

He stressed that the workshop was necessary because it reinforces the critical role local and regional authorities play in promoting anti-corruption activities, as well as increasing citizens’ confidence in Namibia’s political leadership.

The workshop was attended by representatives of the Erongo and Kunene regional and local authorities.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency