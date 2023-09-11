LP appoints Rep Okere as chairman, Imo guber campaign council

The Labour Party (LP) has appointed Rep. Tochukwu Okere as the chairman of its Imo governorship campaign council, ahead of the Nov. 11 poll.

Chief Chime Nzeribe, the Director-General of the Sen. Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nzeribe said that Okere, who represent Owerri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, would be assisted by Mathew Nwogu, Chikwem Onuoha and Chika Mmadumere who would all serve as the Deputy Chairmen.

He said that the constitution of the Campaign Council was to strategise for the governorship election.

“Our campaign is in full gear and we are very prepared to take back Imo, hence we are inaugurating our campaign council made up of eminent people of Imo and great party men,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria