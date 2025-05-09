Grassroots Football Kicks Off: 10 Teams to Compete in Inaugural Kuje Football League



Abuja: Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, Director-General of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration of the Labour Party (LP), has bemoaned the intensifying internal wrangling within the party. Ngogbehei, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, described the trend as a dangerous distraction from its core mission of offering credible opposition and hope to Nigerians.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ngogbehei spoke against the backdrop of the recent suspension of Abia Governor, Dr Alex Otti, and five others by the Julius Abure-led faction of the party, and the counter-suspension of Abure by a faction reportedly led by Sen. Nenadi Usman. He expressed disappointment that at a time when Nigerians were grappling with economic hardship, insecurity, and governance challenges, LP, once viewed as a beacon of hope, had descended into internal chaos.





‘The recent suspension of Gov. Otti and five others, alongside the purported suspension of the party’s national chairman, Abure, by a self-styled caretaker committee led by Usman, has sparked controversy and concern among observers,’ he said. ‘This unfolding drama reflects a troubling display of arrogance and immaturity within the party’s ranks. Instead of fostering unity and strengthening internal structures, certain actors are prioritising power struggles and factional intrigue,’ Ngogbehei added.





He questioned the legitimacy of the caretaker committee, noting that legal and political analysts had raised doubts about its authority, underscoring a deeper leadership crisis within the party. ‘At such a critical moment in Nigeria’s history, with millions struggling to survive, the party should be focused on governance and meaningful opposition, not internal games that threaten its credibility,’ he said.





Ngogbehei described Otti as a symbol of effective subnational leadership, praised for his focus on transparency and reform. He, however, warned that factional battles might risk tainting that legacy. ‘Attempts to discredit the very party that provided him a platform raise serious questions about the true motivations behind these factional conflicts,’ he noted.





He affirmed that the LP under Abure remained committed to restoring internal order and maintaining the goodwill it had earned from Nigerians. ‘This is a time for unity, maturity, and statesmanship, not division. If Usman and her allies cannot embrace this, they risk destroying the party’s potential to lead Nigeria into a new era,’ Ngogbehei added.

