Grassroots Football Kicks Off: 10 Teams to Compete in Inaugural Kuje Football League

Otjiwarongo: The Directorate of Education in the Otjozondjupa Region has urged Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners, along with their parents and guardians, to actively participate in the upcoming career fair series scheduled for next week.

According to NAMPA, Aini Hoaeb, the Otjozondjupa Regional Schools Counsellor and organiser of the 2025 career fair series, shared in an interview that the initiative aims to reach approximately 3,300 learners across the region. The Directorate’s goal is to encourage these students to pursue further studies at universities of their choice by 2026. Hoaeb emphasized the importance of parental involvement, encouraging parents to visit the exhibition stalls alongside their children.

The five-day career fair event will start in Tsumkwe on Monday, proceed to Grootfontein on Tuesday, move to Otjiwarongo on Wednesday, continue in Okakarara on Thursday, and conclude in Okahandja on Friday. The fair will feature representatives from various government ministries, all universities in the country, and several funding agencies.

The main event will take place in Grootfontein, where Otjozondjupa Governor John //Khamuseb is expected to officiate. Hoaeb highlighted the significance of career fairs as platforms for learners to connect with service providers related to their career interests. She noted that vocational training institutions would also be featured, catering to students interested in such pathways.

Hoaeb expressed concern about the indecision some Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners face regarding their future career paths. Additionally, she addressed the pressing issue of drug and alcohol abuse in schools, stating that the fair would place considerable emphasis on this topic.

The career fair series will be conducted under the theme, “Career is not only about earning an income, but about providing the essence of life.”