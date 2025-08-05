Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday

Hot News :

Uttarkashi: At least 10 small hotels and restaurants as well as a couple of other buildings were washed away, and several people were swept away in a major cloudburst in India’s northern hilly state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Confirming the natural tragedy, a cop told Xinhua over the phone that the tragedy struck in Uttarkashi area at around 2:15 p.m.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the police stated, “We are told 10 to 12 hotels/restaurants and some other buildings have been washed away. Several people have been swept away. Efforts are being made to reach the spot.” The officer also mentioned that an exact assessment of the losses would be made once the rescue teams reach the affected area.

