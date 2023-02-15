MakeANoise hands over personal alarms to 300 children

Every child, regardless of their background, should feel safe and grow up in a safe environment, MakeANoise Community Safety Chief Executive Officer, Emmarencia van Wyk has said.

MakeANoise Community Safety last week launched its Campaign against Rape to safeguard children, which will see 300 personal alarms sponsored by Namclear handed over to vulnerable children in Otjomuise.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Van Wyk expressed concern about the conditions most Namibian children live in, saying no child deserves to be exposed to abusive environments or worse, to be victims of rape.

She further said MakeANoise Community Safety aims to reduce the number of children exposed to rape and any other crimes against them.

“All Namibians deserve to feel safe in public spaces and that is why we make use of tangible safety tools and preventative methods that help create safer communities and fight gender-based violence, as well as crime in general,” Van Wyk said.

She added that for the past two years they were only able to reach 400 children because of COVID-19, as most funds were redirected to the fight against the pandemic, but their aim for this year is to put the focus back on helping more children to feel safe.

In an interview with Nampa, Namclear CEO Fabian Tait said there is a possibility that they will continue sponsoring MakeANoise Community Safety in future.

According to the monthly crime statistics for December 2022, 20 minors were victims of crimes committed across the country, with six being victims of rape and one an attempted rape.

“Most people see these vulnerable children as troublemakers, but they are not. They were exposed to a troubled environment and it is our job to help them heal and have the opportunity of a safer environment,” said Van Wyk.

Source: Namibia News Press Agency