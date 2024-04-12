Man allegedly commits suicide at Independence Memorial Museum



WINDHOEK: A 19-year-old Namibian male died on the spot after he jumped from the fourth story of the Independence Memorial Museum in Windhoek around 09h00 on Friday.

Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga of the Namibian Police Force confirmed to Nampa that the name of the deceased is known but could not be revealed because his next of kin had not yet been informed of his death.

Kuwinga said that according to a witness, the deceased came into the building, took the elevator to the fourth floor, went to the bar and asked for water to drink. He then went to the balcony on the same floor and jumped.

No suicide note has been found, and police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency