Man allegedly rapes three-year-old boy at Rosh Pinah

KEETMANSHOOP: A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Lderitz Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he allegedly raped a three-year-old boy at Rosh Pinah. Namibian Police Force acting crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Chief Inspector Theodore Kotungondo told Nampa on Sunday that the rape allegedly happened on Saturday between 09h30 and 12h30 at the Tutungeni residential area at the mining town. He said that it is alleged that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally had sexual intercourse with the minor after the child was left in his care. 'The child was left with an aunt at home when the grandmother went to work, and a friend of the child's aunt (the suspect) offered to take care of the child and later that day when the grandmother took the child for a bath she saw blood and lacerations to the anus,' said Kotungondo. He added that the child was unable to talk or tell the grandmother what had happened and both the victim and the suspect were taken to the Lderitz District Hosp ital for medical examination. The 25-year-old suspect faces one count of rape. Meanwhile a 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman at Aroab village. The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday around 04h00 at New Extension residential area at the village. It is alleged that the suspect under coercive circumstances, forcefully took the victim to his shack and had sexual intercourse with her. The suspect faces one count in terms of the Combating of Rape Act. Police investigations into both matters continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

