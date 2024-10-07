Man commits suicide at Keetmanshoop

A 33 – year – old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Keetmanshoop on Saturday . Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the || Kharas Region , Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango told Nampa on Sunday that the deceased was identified as Collin Phill Coetzee . The alleged suicide happened Saturday night in the Noordhoek residential area at the southern town . Coetzee ‘ s lifeless body was discovered by his aunt around 20h00 . ‘ It is alleged that the man was at home with his aunt and told the aunt that he is going to lay down and after some time , the aunt found him in the room hanging from the window burglar bars with a belt around his neck ,’ said Mbango . The man reportedly told his aunt earlier that he intended to commit suicide which prompted her to check on him . The motive is not known and no suicide note was left behind . In another incident , a 33 – year – old man identified as Xavier Francois Jantjies died in a fire at the newly – constructed vocational training centre a

lso in Noordhoek , on Saturday . The shacks are temporarily put up as shelter for some of the construction workers . ‘ It is alleged that a fire broke out in one of the shacks at the site and spread to other shacks , in total five shacks burnt down ,’ Mbango said . The incident happened around 04h48 and the damage on the properties is estimated at N . dollars 70 000 . ‘ The cause of fire is unknown at this stage , however it is suspected that it might have been caused by a burning cigarette . The occupant of the shack where the fire started was burned beyond recognition and was identified as he was the only missing occupant , and by his voice when he was screaming for help which was unsuccessful due to the high flames ,’ Mbango said . The next of kin of the deceased have been made aware and police investigations continue .