Man dies after shooting himself in Khomasdal

A 45-year-old man shot himself in Windhoek’s Khomasdal suburb on Saturday, the Namibian Police Force said in the weekend crime report issued Sunday.

It is alleged that the deceased, who was identified as Van Heerden Shaningwa, shot himself on the left side of the head around 20h30 with a pistol.

He died on the way to hospital.

His next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated incident still in the Khomas Region, a 30-year-old woman was raped by an unknown man on Saturday.

It is alleged that the man grabbed her by the throat, strangled her until she had a blackout and dragged her into nearby bushes.

When she regained consciousness the woman found herself laying in the bushes and experiencing vaginal pain.

She was allegedly also robbed of N.dollars 800.

No arrest has been made and police investigations into the matter continue

Source: The Namibian Press Agency