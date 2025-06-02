Afghan Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle 790 Sheep Abroad



Kalkrand: A 52-year-old man, identified as Johannes Spangenberg, died Saturday morning after the plane he was piloting crashed into rocky terrain on Farm Grass near Kalkrand. The Namibian Police Force in a crime report on Sunday said Spangenberg and his 22-year-old son were allegedly flying with a Windlass Aquilla Microlight plane around their camps, searching for a jackal or leopard they suspected of preying on their livestock.





According to Namibia Press Agency, while in the air, Spangenberg spotted a jackal and attempted to shoot it. After missing, he flew lower and was then unable to ascend. He lost control of the plane, which crashed, killing him instantly. The deceased’s son sustained slight injuries, but is in a stable condition.





In an unrelated incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman at Rehoboth’s Volstruis Vlakte residential area around 15h00 on Saturday. According to the NamPol report, the victim’s guardian allegedly caught the suspect in the act. The report stated that the victim was at a friend’s house when the suspect called her to his home. Upon entering, he allegedly closed the door and raped her. Her guardian then arrived, witnessed the assault, and alerted the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.





In a separate matter around 20h00 on Friday, a male suspect allegedly drove his cousin’s motor vehicle without consent and wrecked the vehicle in the Block B residential area in Rehoboth. It is alleged that the suspect stole the keys of the white Toyota Hilux and drove it without the owner’s permission and brought it back later, damaged. It is further reported that the suspect, who has not yet been arrested, parked the car outside the yard with the keys inside the vehicle. Police investigations into all matters continue.

