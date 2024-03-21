Man killed by elephant at Omusati

  • March 22, 2024
A 48-year-old man allegedly died on Wednesday after he was trampled by an elephant. The Namibian Police Force Omusati's Crime Investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the incident occurred around 23h00 at Otjorute village. According to Simaho, the deceased and two other individuals were reportedly chasing an elephant from the mahangu field. 'Later, after leaving the mahangu field, the elephant began chasing the three men, killing the deceased,' he said. Simaho identified the deceased as Pau Kanyome, who is originally from Ositoo village in Angola and was employed as a domestic worker. Police investigations into the matter continues. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

