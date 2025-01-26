Man Reportedly Shoots Woman with Arrow in Ohangwena



Ohangwena: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 44-year-old woman with an arrow in the stomach at Eexwa village in the Eenhana district of the Ohangwena region. Namibian Police Ohangwena’s Crime Investigation Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mbuuru confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying it occurred around 21h30 on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, it is alleged that the suspect used a traditional bow and arrow to shoot the victim in the stomach, resulting in the arrow getting stuck inside the victim’s stomach. The victim was transported to the Eenhana State Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for further treatment.





Mbuuru stated that the suspect was charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Eenhana Magistrate’s court on Monday. Police investigation into the matter continues.

