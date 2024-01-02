Man shot in chest at Oshakati

WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshana Region is investigating a case of attempted murder after a 37-year-old male was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect on Friday. A NamPol weekend crime report availed to Nampa on Monday indicates that the incident took place at a bar in the Oshikango location at Oshakati. It is alleged that the victim was shot in the chest with a pistol after he tried to intervene in an argument between his friend and the suspect. The suspect allegedly found the victim and his friends drinking at a bar, where an argument erupted. The victim allegedly tried to intervene while holding an Okapi knife. As a result, the suspect pulled out a pistol, then shot the victim through the chest, and fled the scene. The victim is said to be in stable condition at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. In a similar incident, a 30-year-old male is recovering at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach at Olupito village in the Okalongo Constituency in Om usati region on Friday. A 45-year-old male suspect has since been arrested for injuring the victim with the Okapi knife. The incident allegedly occurred around 23h00 during an argument. The police in the Khomas Region also reported a case of robbery, during which a male victim was robbed of his items at Khomasdal Extension 16 in Windhoek on Friday. It is alleged that the victim took a taxi from town to Khomasdal at about 19h15 and was robbed at gunpoint of items worth N.dollars 10 000, including N.dollars 8000 in cash. No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency