Man stabbed to death in Okuryangava

An unknown male person in his mid-thirties was found dead in a pool of blood by a passer-by who alerted the police on Friday.

In a crime report issued on Sunday, the police said that the deceased’s body was found in Ombungu Street at Okuryangava at around 05h20 and that the deceased was stabbed or slashed on the lower back knee of the right leg.

The deceased’s next of kin have not yet been informed, no arrests have been made and investigations are still ongoing.

In a similar case on Friday at Okahao, an 82-year-old man was allegedly cut with a panga by a 46-year-old mentally ill person. The incident happened around 14h00 and the victim died on the spot.

The police said it is alleged the suspect attacked the victim when he found the victim sitting on a chair outside his mahangu field, cutting some droppers using a panga.

The suspect allegedly used the same panga which belonged to the victim and cut him twice on the head, the police said.

Investigations continue.

In another incident, an adult body was found lifeless next to the B1 road around 17h40 in Katutura on Saturday.

The police said the victim was attacked by unknown suspects and left behind and succumbed to injuries sustained.

The victim has not yet been identified and the body was taken to the mortuary for further handling.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency