Man stabs another man to death at Berseba

KEETMANSHOOP: A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed and killed a 31-year-old man at Berseba on Saturday. Namibian Police Force acting crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Chief Inspector Theodore Kotungondo told Nampa on Sunday the deceased was identified as Ralph Steven Karolus and his next of kin were informed of his death. Kotungondo said the stabbing happened at the southern village around 03h14 on Saturday morning. It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife once in his chest inflicting a serious wound that caused him to die on the spot. 'It is alleged that the deceased person and the suspect were drinking alcohol together and the victim allegedly started insulting the suspect which angered the suspect and he stabbed the victim,' he added. The chief inspector said that the murder weapon was retrieved while the remains of the deceased were transported to Keetmanshoop for an autopsy. Police inv estigations continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency