Mboma wins gold in Spain

Namibian female sprinter Christine Mboma won a gold medal in the 200-metre final A at the World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver meeting in Madrid, Spain on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old sprinter, who is currently in Europe preparing for the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games, dominated her event as she crossed the line 0.39 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

To win the gold medal, Mboma started off well from her block and did not look back as she crossed the line first in a time of 22.79 seconds followed by Gabriela Suarez of Ecuador in second place in a time of 23.18 second, which was her personal best (PB).

Third spot went to Maria Vicente of Spain, who also ran her PB with a time of 23.29 seconds.

In an interview with Nampa, her coach Henk Botha, said Mboma’s performance is making him proud as a coach.

“I am so excited for this young woman. All this is part of our preparation plan and something that most people are forgetting is she is just an 18-year-old girl competing well at the world stage. We must know that there are some nerves and I am proud of what we have seen,” said Botha.

The coach added that there was a bit of wind on during the race but he is still happy with the athlete’s dedication.

“We are still working on her start from the blocks but at the moment, let’s just celebrate the performance as she did her job by winning the gold medal,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency