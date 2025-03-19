Independence Horseracing Bash Set for Aminuis



Windhoek: President Nangolo Mbumba on Tuesday described his 13-month tenure as the most challenging period for Namibia and its people. Mbumba took over the presidency from his late predecessor Hage Geingob who died in office in February 2024. He will now complete Geingob’s five-year term on Friday, handing over the presidency to president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mbumba stated in his final speech in the National Assembly, “I am sure that you will agree with me that it has indeed been a period of tears and one of the darkest periods in the history of independent Namibia. Today, we are here, at the end of the presidency of our late President Geingob, which I am completing under extraordinary circumstances. We are also here, bearing witness to the end of the work of the Seventh National Assembly.”





Mbumba steered Namibia during difficult moments following the untimely death of President Geingob on 04 February 2024, which was followed by the death of Founding President Sam Nujoma on 08 February of this year. “Importantly, despite the victories and the defeats of the past, we as a nation have resolved to always march on towards the horizon and the promise of new beginnings,” the president said.





He mentioned that the inauguration of Nandi-Ndaitwah as head of state on Friday, and the start of the Eighth National Assembly, will herald a new beginning for Namibia. “Indeed, the passing of the baton from one president to another reflects the strong democratic foundations set by my three predecessors. We live in a country where presidents can retire and live peacefully in society,” he said.





Leaders of political parties in parliament took turns praising President Mbumba’s leadership. The leader of the official opposition, McHenry Venaani, stated that President Mbumba was a leader who emerged during Namibia’s most challenging times. “The two days that you stood behind the coffins of our departed leaders, you as son of this country, unified our country, in the hope and believing that a better tomorrow will come. Because you were ushered in the fire of a challenge, you stood your ground,” Venaani said about Mbumba during his role as chief mourner during Geingob and Nujoma funerals.

