Meat and Beer Festival Rocking Gobabis This Weekend

Windhoek: The MTC Maris Meat and Beer Festival is expected to deliver a high-energy celebration of Omaheke's famous cattle-farming culture, local music, and community vibes this Saturday at the famous Legare Sport Stadium in Gobabis. Veneruru Mieze, the founder and organiser of the popular event, shared with Nampa on Friday that the 25th edition, which is referred to as 'The Cattle Country Edition,' will be one of the largest annual social gatherings in the region thus far and has drawn the attention of thousands.

According to Namibia Press Agency, true to its name, the festival will feature rows of vendors serving Namibia's finest beef, traditional braaivleis (barbecue), kapana, and local side dishes. Despite being an entertainment event, Mieze emphasized that the Meat and Beer Festival plays a vital role in uplifting SMEs in various parts of the country. Among the event highlights is a 'Free Beer Race' - where the first 100 people entering the venue will receive a free beer. Additionally, there will be a beer drinking competition 'dedicated to local champions to see who can finish their drink the fastest.'

The festival's concert lineup promises a musical feast, spanning local house, Afro-pop, and Oviritje music, featuring top stars like Ben Mutjanga, Kalux, One Blood, Chester Houseprince, Stakes Boy, Zemii Boy, Ongoro Nomundu, and others. MTC will facilitate the process of payment for the buyers with MTC Maris, ensuring that customers need not worry about carrying cash.

Mieze highlighted that it will be strictly cashless inside the venue, with no one allowed to buy food, beer, or items with physical cash or regular swipe cards. Attendees must load funds onto an MTC Maris mobile money wallet beforehand to pay vendors. This is part of the entertainment, and all must expect tight security checks at the gates, added the organiser about the event starting at 10am till midnight.