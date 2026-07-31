Office of the President Distributes Food in Kavango West Amid Challenges

Windhoek: The Office of the President has begun distributing food rations to marginalized households across Kavango West, but procurement delays, transport hurdles, and beneficiary verification issues are forcing ration cuts as teams race to complete deliveries before 05 August 2026. The Office of the President's livelihood support team is distributing maize meal, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tins of beef, beans, soya mince, and tins of fish to households in eight constituencies across Kavango West.According to Namibia Press Agency, acting development planner Gideon Oreseb stated in an interview on Thursday that the programme initially aimed to reach 2,745 households, but this number has risen to 3,588, prompting adjustments to allocations. "Instead of four bags on the two consignments, we give three bags of maize meal," Oreseb explained, highlighting how rations were reduced to stretch supplies. He added that some doubles were cut to one bag "so all communities receive something." The current distribution beg an on 14 July and is due to run until 05 August.Among others, teams have reached about 1,231 households in Mpungu, 316 in Nkurenkuru, and 152 households in Musese. At Ncuncuni, food items have been distributed to 289 households, while in Kapako, 26 villages have been served. In Mankumbi, distributions have covered 720 households, with 215 households still to be reached before 05 August."We identified casual workers who are helping us with loading and offloading the food at the warehouse," Oreseb said, noting drivers from nearby garages and State House were supporting movements inland. Deliveries are, however, hampered by muddy tracks, thick sand, and late supplier deliveries. "Sometimes it's procurement challenges, sometimes suppliers delivering the food late," he said.He also warned of people who are not from marginalized communities appearing on beneficiary lists and of households moving between villages to claim multiple rations. "You have to remain where you are if you receive food," Oreseb stated. The office supplements distributions when stocks allow, providing extra bags to kindergartens and supporting water and gardening projects where feasible, he added. He called for continued coordination with regional offices to finish deliveries on schedule.