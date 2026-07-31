Univar Solutions Recognizes Top Transportation Partners at Annual Carrier Awards “Reliable transportation is essential to how we serve our customers and suppliers every day,” said Rob McRae, Vice President of Transportation, North America for Univar Solutions. “This year’s award recipients consistently showed what strong carrier partnerships look like—operating safely, communicating clearly and bringing practical solutions that help us deliver with confidence in a dynamic supply chain environment.”

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the recipients of its annual Carrier Awards, recognizing transportation solution providers that demonstrate outstanding performance, partnership and commitment to safe, reliable service across North America.

Presented during the Company’s annual carrier recognition event, the awards celebrate carriers whose service excellence help Univar Solutions keep essential chemicals and ingredients moving for customers and suppliers. Honorees are selected for their strong performance in areas such as safety, on-time delivery, responsiveness, capacity support, data connectivity and overall customer experience.

“Reliable transportation is essential to how we serve our customers and suppliers every day,” said Rob McRae, Vice President of Transportation, North America for Univar Solutions. “This year’s award recipients consistently showed what strong carrier partnerships look like—operating safely, communicating clearly and bringing practical solutions that help us deliver with confidence in a dynamic supply chain environment.”

As Univar Solutions continues to deliver on its commitment to reliability through safety, service and expertise, the annual Carrier Awards recognize partners across key transportation categories, including regional, bulk, truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) service.

The Most Valuable Partner award is presented annually to the carrier that goes above and beyond to support Univar Solutions and its customers through exceptional service, creative problem solving and a strong commitment to partnership.

The 2026 MVP Carrier: Addison Transportation

The 2026 Award Segment Winners

Connected Carrier of the Year – For Outstanding Performance in Status Event Compliance: Barto Trucking

Always On Time Award – For Outstanding Performance in On-Time Delivery: Southeastern Freight Lines

ChemCare East Region Carrier of the Year: Freehold Cartage

ChemCare West Region Carrier of the Year: Steve Forler

ITS Carrier of the Year: Roar Logistics

Canada East Region Carrier of the Year: Soobz Transport

Canada West Region Carrier of the Year: T.E.A.M.S Transport

Honorable Mentions – Excellence in Service and Partnership

Superior Excellence in Service and Partnership: R & L Transport James J Williams Bulk Service Transport Roughrider Old Dominion Freight Line SAIA Hazpro Transportation Oak Harbor Freight Lines Reliable Liquid Transport Dixon Bros.

Excellence in Service and Partnership: Highway Transport Apex Logistics Ross Express PITT OHIO A. Duie PYLE Quality Carriers Harms Pacific Transport Midcork Transport Quest Liner



“We are grateful for the dedication of our carrier network and proud to recognize this year’s award winners,” said Travis Vedral, Senior Director of Transportation, Systems and Strategies for Univar Solutions. “Their focus on safe operations, disciplined execution and responsive service strengthens the experience we provide to customers and suppliers. Congratulations to each honoree and thank you for helping us raise the standard for transportation performance.”

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

[email protected]

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