Media critical stakeholder in data production- Statistician-General



The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, says the media plays a critical role in the production of data in Nigeria.

Adeniran said this at a Dialogue with Editors on the: ‘Rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Nigeria Living Standards Survey (NLSS)’ in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the media’s understanding of the data production process would ensure adequate and effective reportage of the statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Adeniran said the dialogue was organised to ensure that the routine yet important statistical exercises were fully understood and utilised to enhance public knowledge, inform policy, and improve overall economic governance in Nigeria.

‘As critical partners in the data production process, we want the media to become a strong voice and advocate of the work you see going on in the Bureau and within the Statistical System in the country.

‘We want your reportage to be accurate, objective, and sound,

to help build the confidence and trust of the public in what we do.

‘In so doing, the output of the process will reflect an accurate picture of living conditions and the state of the economy in Nigeria.

‘It will also enhance the understanding of emerging sectors and economic activities, and satisfy the needs of all users of the data.

‘For NBS, we see these engagements as a necessary aspect of the data production process.’

Adeniran said one of the United Nations fundamental principles of official statistics was accountability and transparency, and the dialogue was one way the NBS ensured that the processes were open and transparent.

He said this would help promote and enhance the credibility of the system and build confidence in what the NBS was doing.

‘It is also another way of ensuring inclusivity, promoting collaboration, and engendering partnership throughout the process of these exercises, and the NBS’s wider data production.’

The statistician-general said the NBS on its path, would continue to rem

ain objective, open, transparent, professional and not emotional in carrying out its mandate.

‘The work we do in the NBS is very sensitive, it goes beyond producing data to show the feelings of the people because that is the only way the government can plan and come up with effective policies.’

He said it would be wrong for the bureau to give the government false data because it would be of no help to both the government and the citizens.

‘Therefore, the notion that we produce data to favour the government in power should not arise because it would be counterproductive.

‘Our results do not favour any government because they are routine surveys carried out before any particular government comes into power.

‘We publish only whatever the data says. So it is important to explain and dialogue so you can understand the process to report accurately and objectively.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dialogue was attended by chief executives and editors of various media organisations.

Source:

News Agency of Nigeria