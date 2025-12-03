Meltwater Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for SMB Companies 2025-2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and influencer intelligence, has been recognized as a Leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Management for SMB Companies 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52967425, November 2025). The recognition follows Meltwater’s recent recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53601825, November 2025). Meltwater is the only vendor named a Leader across both reports.

We believe being recognized in these reports solidifies Meltwater as the industry’s most comprehensive influencer management solution, built to support organizations of every size with precision discovery, intelligent workflows, measurable ROI, and global scale.

“We believe being named a Leader in both the enterprise and SMB IDC MarketScape categories underscores a simple truth: Meltwater is setting the standard for influencer marketing globally,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “In a discovery landscape increasingly shaped by AI answer engines, creators, and social signals, brands deserve solutions that are accurate, predictive, and trustworthy. Meltwater’s integrated suite empowers marketing teams everywhere, from fast-growing SMBs to the world’s largest brands, to build creator programs that are measurable, authentic, and scalable.”

Meltwater’s Strengths Highlighted in the IDC MarketScape for Influencer Marketing for SMB Companies

Meltwater was recognized for the following strengths in the IDC MarketScape for Influencer Marketing for SMB Companies:

“High-precision creator discovery”

“End-to-end campaign management and reporting”

“Proprietary True Reach scoring system to measure creators’ authentic audience size and influence levels”

“Built in CRM functionality to manage influencers”

The IDC MarketScape for Influencer Marketing for SMB Companies notes that “Meltwater emphasizes systematic, AI-driven influencer strategies backed by comprehensive social listening capabilities that enable brands to monitor influencer content sentiment, track brand mentions, and integrate creator campaigns with broader media intelligence and reputation management initiatives,” and that the company is a partner-of-choice for “needs that span from global to local in nature.”

The IDC MarketScape for Influencer Marketing for Large Enterprises highlights the shifts and key trends in the Influencer Marketing Landscape today, noting that AI “underpins creator identification, campaign optimization, and performance modeling” and “enables faster, more informed decision-making.”

The Meltwater platform is purpose-built to address these shifts — offering advanced analytics, sentiment tracking, attribution modeling, and AI-driven insights that help brands adapt quickly and confidently.

“As discovery shifts toward AI-generated answers and creator-led influence, brands need a unified, intelligent system that connects influencer activity with real business outcomes,” said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater. “Our investment in AI, data quality, and global infrastructure ensures our customers can scale with precision and act with intention.”

For more information about Meltwater's influencer marketing solution, visit meltwater.com .

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

