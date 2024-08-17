Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is demanding 50,000 euros from activists from the Spanish environmental organization Futuro Vegetal, who threw paint on the facade of the player’s mansion on the island of Ibiza. This is what the newspaper El Mundo reports.

The incident occurred on August 6.

Previously, supporters of Futuro Vegetal have repeatedly organized actions in Spain. They disrupted work at the capital’s airport, blocked traffic on Madrid’s roads, and poured paint on the Kingdom’s Parliament building. In 2022, two activists also glued their hands to the frames of the paintings Masha Nude and Masha Clothed by Spanish artist Francisco Goya (1746-1828) at the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid.

Messi, 37, has won the Ballon d’Or eight times and has been playing for American club Inter Miami since the summer of 2023. From 2003 to 2021, the striker played for FC Barcelona, ??in whose ranks he was 10 times Spanish champion, 7 times winner of the Spanish Super Cup and National Cup, 4 times winner of the Ch

ampions League, 3 times winner of the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup . After FC Barcelona, ??Messi played for Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he was twice French champion and once won the country’s Super Cup. With the Argentina national team, the striker won the World Cup (2022) and the America’s Cup (2021, 2024).

Source: Burkina Information Agency