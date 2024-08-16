Partnership Announcement: Bybit and BitMobile Join Hands To Drive Blockchain Adoption With the Phēnix X Mobile Device

BitMobile, a company pioneering the mobile blockchain revolution and emerging technologies in Africa, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Bybit, a top trading exchange.

The partnership is aimed at delivering an unparalleled user experience on BitMobile’s new blockchain phone, the Phēnix X. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to provide cutting-edge technology and educational resources to users, ensuring a seamless integration of blockchain innovations, Decentralized Finance (Defi), trading, and mobile technology.

“This collaboration with Bybit is a significant step forward in our mission to integrate blockchain innovation and trading technology seamlessly into everyday life. By providing rich educational content, we’re empowering users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the digital financial landscape. We’re excited to see the positive impact this will have on our users,” said Brian Maw, CEO of BitMobile.

Brian Maw, CEO BitMobile at the Cardano Center, Cape Town

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Custom Bybit Rewards for Phēnix X Users : Phēnix X users who deposit and trade on the Bybit Exchange (our trusted partner exchange) will receive exclusive rewards including trading bonuses, airdrops and merchandise. These users will also have exclusive access to extensive online and physical educational courses on Blockchain, Web3 and Digital asset trading.

https://partner.bybit.com/b/bitmobile

Marketing the Phēnix X: Collaborative efforts will be made to market the Phēnix X, bringing awareness to the device and its incredible technology.

“Our partnership with BitMobile aligns perfectly with Bybit’s commitment to user education and accessibility. By offering virtual reality educational content and eliminating barriers to entry for our app, we are ensuring that users across Africa and beyond have the resources and support they need to succeed in the world of innovative trading. Additionally, our efforts to bring in thousands of new affiliates and market the Phēnix X will significantly enhance awareness and engagement with our innovative technology. We look forward to seeing this collaboration flourish and bring immense value to our community,” said Jordan Crypt, Strategic Affiliate Partnerships at Bybit.

Jordan Crypt, Bybit

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both BitMobile and Bybit, as they continue to innovate and expand their offerings in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. Users can expect a seamless, integrated experience with the Phēnix X, equipped with the tools and knowledge to fully leverage the potential of the Bybit platform.

For more information, please check out BitMobile and Bybit.

