Miller joins Pyga Eurosteel MTB Team

Namibia’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African cross-country champion, Alex Miller has joined South African-based Mountain Bike Team (MTB) Pyga Eurosteel.

Pyga Eurosteel was started in 2013 by London Olympian, Phil Buys, and is one of the most established mountain bike racing teams in South Africa, consistently finishing on podiums at all the country’s high-profile races.

The 22-year-old Namibian who rode for Trek Vaude in Europe in 2022, told Nampa on Monday that he is now in the elite category and saw it fit to come closer to home and challenge himself.

“The last two years I competed in Europe racing in the Under-23 (U-23) category, but this year I am in the elite category, and my biggest goal is to race in the Absa Cape Epic, one of the biggest mountain bike events in South Africa and I would also like to race in all the South Africa stage races,” he said.

He added that despite moving to Africa, he will not forget the European races as his goal is to compete with the best of the best in the world.

“I am going to be based in South Africa. I will still be going to Europe once in a while to race in some world cup races as I still want to stay sharp,” Miller said.

He also stated that one of his goals is to get a qualifying spot for Namibia for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

“At this year’s African Championships, I hope I will successfully defend my title. My goal is to compete well and get Namibia a spot for the 2024 Olympics in mountain bike,” Miller said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency