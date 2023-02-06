Mining Indaba 2023: Dialogue to shape the future of mining

Namibia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is being represented at the 2023 Investing in African Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.

The event is taking place from 06 to 09 February and brings together industry leaders, investors and government representatives to discuss the future of Africa’s mining sector.

In his opening speech on Monday, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo said Namibia is prepared to expand mining and exploration ventures and needs to attract more investors and partners in mining.

‘There is a need to continue exploration in oil and gas, especially when these minerals/resources have the potential to improve the livelihoods of Namibians,’ Alweendo noted.

He further said a just transition into a green revolution is crucial and should be flexible to all, especially the host country, therefore Namibians should be allowed to explore the full potential of green hydrogen while transitioning.

The minister’s speech was preceded by a presentation by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and a panel discussion during which representatives of Epangelo Mining, the Chamber of Mines and Asino Resources, among others, spoke about the roles of their institutions, ongoing projects and investment opportunities in the country.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency