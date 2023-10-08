Minister charges college on knowledge-based armed forces

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammed Matawalle, has charged the National Defence College (NDC), to develop a curriculum to aid in producing knowledge-based Armed Forces.

Matawalle gave the charge as a Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of the Course 32 of the NDC in Abuja on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Hope Attari, Acting Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

Matawalle, while addressing participants, said the Federal Government would not relent in building a resilient Armed Forces in the face of unpredictable economic and environmental conditions.

He said this would be in response to risk that might threaten national security, economic prosperity and societal wellbeing.

The minister reiterated the President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to combat corruption and improve the economy of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Guest Speaker, Dr Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, noted that Nigeria was blessed with people born with talents and capacities to produce and develop.

On the topic “Strengthening national unity for security and development in Nigeria”, Kana said there might be challenges today, but assured that the country would soon take its rightful place.

“I assure you that Nigeria will soon take its rightful place because of the realisation of the importance of human capital development,” he said.

Earlier Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, Commandant, NDC, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the support to the college.

Olotu urged the participants to use the opportunity to prepare for higher responsibilities as well as establish strong bond of friendship.

“It is worthy to note that 108 members participated at this year Course 32, and out of that figure, we had total number of 15 foreign participants,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria