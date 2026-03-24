Ministry Intensifies Border Measures as FMD Risk Remains High

Windhoek: The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has intensified vehicle searches and increased manpower at border posts to prevent the illegal movement of animals following a ban on imports from Botswana. The ban, implemented on 11 March, was put in place to respond to the escalating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) situation in the region. Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in an interview with Nampa recently stated that teams of veterinary officials are stationed at strategic points along the border for patrols to ensure 100 percent compliance with the restrictions.According to Namibia Press Agency, Muyunda described the risk to Namibia's export markets in the European Union and China as 'eminent.' He stated that the ministry continues to implement preventive measures as outlined in the Animal Health Act 1 of 2011 and international standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health. Regarding the FMD Support Fund, Muyunda confirmed that the fund was officially launched but has not been ut ilised yet.Preparations are underway on its utilisation towards priority areas including, but not limited to, maintenance and upgrading of the veterinary fences, as well as other preventative activities, such as awareness materials and disinfection facilities. The ministry urged livestock farmers to adhere to protocols and restrictions regarding the movement of animals and animal products. Farmers are requested to maintain farm biosecurity and check for clinical signs of the disease.Muyunda added that early detection will assist the ministry to put in place measures to avoid further spread. Suspicious movements or signs of the disease should be reported to the nearest veterinary office immediately.