Traditional Authority Roles Should Be Respected: Chief Zeraeua

Windhoek: Traditional authorities have called for a strengthened and more clearly defined role for traditional authorities in Namibia's development agenda. Speaking at a recent engagement, Zeraeua Traditional Authority Chief Manasse Zeraeua emphasised the relevance of traditional authorities, saying they remain critical in addressing community needs and safeguarding cultural identity.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Chief Zeraeua highlighted that traditional authorities were the original custodians of the land, culture, and social order. They ensured stability within communities, resolved disputes, and managed resources in a way that prioritised the collective wellbeing of the people. Zeraeua explained that leadership within traditional systems was rooted in consultation, accountability, and communal values, with decisions often taken in the interest of unity and social cohesion.

He noted that colonial administrations disrupted these systems by imposing foreign governance structures that undermined indigenous authority and fragmented communities. 'During colonial rule, our systems were distorted. Leadership was no longer about serving the people, but about advancing imposed structures that did not reflect our traditions or priorities,' he said.

The chief added that despite these challenges, traditional authorities continued to play a vital role in preserving cultural identity and maintaining social order at the grassroots level. Following Namibia's independence in 1990, the government, under the leadership of founding President Sam Nujoma, moved to formally recognise traditional authorities as key stakeholders in governance.

Zeraeua said this recognition restored traditional leaders' dignity and enabled them to contribute meaningfully to national development. He stressed that traditional leaders continue to play a central role in mobilising communities around development initiatives, facilitating dialogue between government and citizens, and ensuring that policies are responsive to local realities.

Zeraeua further highlighted their involvement in land allocation in communal areas, conflict resolution, and the promotion of social harmony. 'In many rural areas, traditional authorities are the first point of contact for the people. We deal directly with the day-to-day challenges faced by our communities, from land disputes to social conflicts,' he said.

Zeraeua emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between traditional authorities and government institutions to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.