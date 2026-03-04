Ministry of Health and Social Services Launches Parent and Caregiver Handbook

Windhoek: Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Esperance Luvindao has called for a national recommitment to strengthening Namibia's family structures, warning that the country's long-term stability depends on restoring the home as the foundation of child development. Speaking at the launch of the National Parent and Caregiver Handbook and Facilitator Guide in Windhoek, Luvindao said Namibia must return to parenting values that once enabled communities to raise confident, resilient children together.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the handbook is a comprehensive parenting resource designed to strengthen Namibian families and improve child well-being. 'Modern pressures, including unregulated social media exposure and weakened communal support, have widened the gap between parents and children,' Luvindao said. She welcomed calls for age restrictions on social media, saying children face unprecedented digital risks, while parents often lack the tools to respond.

The minister also stressed the need for balance, noting that although technology offers opportunities, it also exposes young people to harmful content. She said the handbook was developed through years of collaboration across ministries, civil society and international partners, and aims to rebuild confidence in parenting and guide households in areas such as communication, emotional intelligence, positive discipline and cultural practices. She further called for the guide to be translated into local languages to ensure equal access for rural communities.

Unicef representative Dr Samuel Kweku Ocran commended the initiative, saying Namibia has made progress in education, health and social protection, but continues to face high rates of stunting, low exclusive breastfeeding and widespread multidimensional child poverty. 'Children need informed and supported parents and investing in caregivers strengthens national human capital and reduces violence, mental health challenges and adolescent pregnancy,' Ocran stressed.

Technical lead Helen Mouton said the handbook aligns with Vision 2030 and the sixth National Development Plan, noting that positive parenting interventions significantly improve child well-being, behaviour, learning outcomes and productivity. Mouton explained that the handbook's seven modules address cultural practices, adolescence, communication and safe discipline, while encouraging parents to confront personal challenges, including emotional strain and intergenerational trauma.

Luvindao officially declared the handbook launched, urging all sectors to help ensure its rollout leads to measurable improvements in children's lives.