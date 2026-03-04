Unidentified Man’s Body Discovered Near Rundu Breweries

Rundu: The body of an unidentified man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, was discovered under a bridge near the road leading to Rundu Breweries on Wednesday. The incident was confirmed by the Namibian Police Force's (NamPol) Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Kanyetu stated that the body was found by a passerby around 08h30. The deceased was wearing a dark blue jersey and white denim shorts. As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Kanyetu reported that no visible signs of foul play were observed on the body. The remains have been transported to the Rundu State Hospital mortuary for further police investigations and a post-mortem examination.

Efforts are being made by the police to trace the deceased's family and establish his identity. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.